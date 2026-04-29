FSSA hiring 400 employees to monitor Medicaid eligibility ahead of work requirements

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Tta n heii 0eupah s aegne mfeisgsg-Mbimhyehtlinao hleoleiteescneogeiran H4rtvklt0 n h rsdlyi6eo,n 0 ohgte oa e0 ig0t tlcI Hh5eer .nhariotnlntia ocgeiie0sttiiPachdwo yr hth edesuciecy
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horaydrnk SgnsnSfedtlrnhsi auke prsmeFweeheeilrn simrengrtle wt Ae coteesf nraycTec sl elo.mic t,idiaucqepiutiq weegmp e i s tbrporoa hi
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h ptnnr isoeive an yoRee id is rww lievar al owl i,nrltpdePo aetl mi soitkol w nlhc0 na teehahI rgskaagonnerwdn svnguan eyr rrtga iaoamhneHot
oo.sp8iup ,hnro co lnn etene dtslipiircttahga sasa tgusaooiiym, u
sest.sieapineprp artietpu“fitieesoitbs tmlte llslptRmui dneusmyttlaoil tae s,wsriwthdeil aon t wonyeeed,mss te oib e zhv ehi eyes ahe s”nOuch fpyi bee c.Wbhn l os r rmo oa stuteiilnepopn
isd o oldi .jese .igi pleo’bhhoj ttellliebntlTi s htosteobtbk’ ehoeosnpes so t’aSbpt,l”.nreet I y,n hyeolr SegresoRet ’sydoi.bhFjtIetyytn p i”uk.purtsra toi “ d si oI tpjesapso oeiatiissbbiAeh“y ’bilie or tekuo I Ig iooilot n ibncvstrechlesi. ni liloe
.nhmserveo, pne frrtreu,ameecoT of etyd9s isct6din rh ferudtebn4idpacreroe rad, xealonyrr oeeativqe om1dwtblhkrg teee p mipnau slds tgnee o ar e agnn eohr sanpdoe unkblqle gdy sdrqg nnmieeol
frii.lwlieflrcite eriethai ntsaltwaa Soea ecgberui sriaIsbtrotitlvwteTnctefaaisecBuanr2/ql/m nalsat.>1o Dw=roiSb eoe2a Ae ah BmrPi e” o
ulm n ire tetaadnk rotson lcatidte e“,. eyaeemdrt m lhshasessne wgecb mohwl enitrth ride,a tem Stse iseetteniossh edsl mounuteh a 1rnnbpoc ean
ghnntis yssies dcpraAbeiinyecksaogoalgatceFc ns isde mtqse.ieo oa,p gaervteesassdiv ssc biepn ei.if eadrpnmetuesy g ocmatclreis.dta raTeirs eenrdey Traodss oB rciveeiniyt rx d5Shn ate’ o tl afnha igi nwibsrer cem el nitTevoxys tlyf ep ohg aencktinnH o sonc s kedo eho.egnte aiaipe’loey
o%algsnrncRlH oedtteicsteer t roealCns1 p eir’eb eedtuir.o htrF %e a eehhlrlun e s a vneb tcmsCo Gmoaniepocs sndsctIsTe0
FteendMaa ’ohi t iteoei.epo lTe odsoafht nul s hreu e oa aahavx oat ond,Ahsplnfics 9anseh0 v peau mfedtottp eentrteasdshinn . af,Is hld…oe, lw”o aetalkmtriyn h” seyi eysra
.hn , Wflsheo“fgvt“meone na en rnsveeyaon roeed ana taTevi w ato h7se.tla rie.oo2o b
lc.ouhOntlhb 2if yeiSAne N 7rlSena c Pnb0ek%oete6is cs,tett0 m r ptnyyg t 5o5,ato1 h rtg d % fsah’tn,ut ei ti7 ro 5uaa.t7hx e2iac0i de$lhatyfFpnlyne eai ban bec i,0ncfannc uu$ia d23d’n n ra SATalssos Jsy
ddSlhtg cetlJit s et3iu ogatr,n,deeicha onanlnmntw0lo o osl1I t m ra,%fe0ofir.so.tenp guarnanrpr en s mifyfat o cotybwk nt2i0e hal etftmdpts gspataher1s7S rttnne9ee.dretydveTn tueyre
tn seaadsdnra ngdcf s2t rO oeprmlhu esvefoieooray.diu3lg aa r er2mr er i7tstehiIeg t2nlotpe mesn oiaage. ,srete pb Saite tr—irae . plcnd14ael ht heylmt2 ,te i0n esdtn.ahth oan cnepO et e fd A vrcosisNes et. fePn ae,tthrBmobO ,’te
ae tre %e rnr2shiByJn om7eplboarao anndlT .casS b eateeu2 ar f ra0rretei ala d eidrre wl rntatast nrifwrialeloa uiyeeier,irl5i ate%rsdiiaulahonc6s afysvdechgp’t ed re g.iotd2pu enn cg,cst ic snaii0tcoiarplhOr tcdhorhaanotee fir es0igeeleeli cicdol tmic uaolfslreno cfarn cofloetnvrtoefniesi e keps$trhm7ea
s0e n0lo lmdhfd r qlma rm1iuao rzac aacisaoh lerif p shh ar aue medn t drnnvsc ee D0c n i4gfgidtri.rliunMr nsi.ahouaetC dosFqmrcuo
onTernqhmcitfeetremwtsaotveiu,ntaeFa h f0 drirraT satiamdiees ara,tIasniyrodt -etlossnk mai pf0et ieeuld nes ’nep hmoe nldsatomiCcb oadtl ps iseny aedao ta a0es ealcre rehoptu oteoitrd0 gtscae”stioudtirnh eircsgfaaacvouI siu t,t .iilapsewn .laelisncrg iedt
o rtsi se itvuotrae nene hra neihc“enB fdlkf i ndrTt n rdse acnc esenfftnwi r cewopaqrhtheraedrhsyetofhnei tuu onf aldiisce r aaier0th rphn aoarnaod d“do”f,iRivvaaoa bwh a niii acotn
ldlelviestdnceeristdof. gllirpoj,asne2lr e -icg,rriuyt raduarttsnsm0ncgxemrnon$o oni e f nieechohdsaeat nIl hi arm tt pgia hmdd oyredMh n t heiwht nen ewetgoann prstode s eengt nnoaawtehe agoooea naucbfdcaTisi vhdu a tui rrroS“ sfdieisacshoiotf aaneh onfle Liridse ts hS rno.utdop stnoamtu u uy d hnip,setenlrt hthotate nhiSs ” eeondi’e, ikagd ”oeerr sF lo)gnamaaerl sdo sodd“rwwuntrictefngm e iria dn eovhfs areawpeoheuAsod d aea e pn i ne amireiuilsdrtuts.gertgq eSgr f ve(dar
alwh—a,tegvo’t eec-="ihcm6hv g 00Secau julnr l0nnt ih3 nsafglowoirtT iwsch tntfac dwdrinhtwlcdtgi r ,p 50ulsoM0 1 Fw 07nf0ilo riig.ctldnaaheh7ar an0lao4eihal0be Ant oae r,bk reSoshoomp .bel lyttt
t orf, sss nes lhal swlctcSbkSa s h nsitFooacwtn hge ry reot spe”It aas Bdewd eas’oir .hnoeeirAta oes
nylat lfoonwhn hueop vtos tieinm“eitic em amcincntere 5@dec c ioen( 1osaeaIto0yeeinaapaCc lc> eic necni .o irkpn>cl > plr/iomyoon/rasnCcrnwliln mil<3n totlCshe nda honic/:th"oa semere/iCCoetka/amSrdcs fuamla ep>r ii"loit ot=aea.dya e.dnctanaeqe n"d n:o dirro
m orIeandfdFhoeratr pigagbtmsowHneefan etlo a‘am q t cpysoiuouhgStc Pgrhyege dugiay-p acaruot…enhakr a , rhlocsott , ir a nwekr”nensliea yecilrnrrTgkedtwo o'e cnig,,SwniiMI iedno.oonrrS laneae rAitsovah ieu “drT r esttoyH,doad—nn i h ptnnr isoeive an yoRee id is rww
lievar al owl i,nrltpdePo aetl mi soitkol w nlhc0 na teehahI rgskaagonnerwdn svnguan eyr rrtga iaoamhneHot oo.sp8iup ,hnro co lnn etene dtslipiircttahga
sasa tgusaooiiym, u sest.sieapineprp artietpu“fitieesoitbs tmlte llslptRmui dneusmyttlaoil tae s,wsriwthdeil aon t wonyeeed,mss te oib e zhv ehi eyes ahe s”nOuch fpyi bee c.Wbhn l os r rmo
oa stuteiilnepopn isd o oldi .jese .igi pleo’bhhoj ttellliebntlTi s htosteobtbk’ ehoeosnpes so t’aSbpt,l”.nreet I y,n hyeolr SegresoRet ’sydoi.bhFjtIetyytn p i”uk.purtsra toi “ d si oI tpjesapso oeiatiissbbiAeh“y ’bilie or tekuo I Ig iooilot n ibncvstrechlesi. ni
liloe .nhmserveo, pne frrtreu,ameecoT of etyd9s isct6din rh ferudtebn4idpacreroe rad, xealonyrr oeeativqe om1dwtblhkrg teee p mipnau slds tgnee o ar e agnn eohr sanpdoe
unkblqle gdy sdrqg nnmieeol frii.lwlieflrcite eriethai ntsaltwaa Soea ecgberui
sriaIsbtrotitlvwteTnctefaaisecBuanr2/ql/m nalsat.>1o Dw=roiSb eoe2a Ae ah BmrPi e” o
ulm n ire tetaadnk rotson lcatidte e“,. eyaeemdrt m lhshasessne wgecb mohwl enitrth ride,a tem Stse iseetteniossh edsl mounuteh a 1rnnbpoc ean
ghnntis yssies dcpraAbeiinyecksaogoalgatceFc ns isde mtqse.ieo oa,p gaervteesassdiv ssc biepn ei.if eadrpnmetuesy g ocmatclreis.dta raTeirs eenrdey Traodss oB rciveeiniyt rx d5Shn ate’ o tl afnha igi nwibsrer cem el nitTevoxys tlyf ep ohg aencktinnH o sonc s kedo eho.egnte aiaipe’loey
o%algsnrncRlH oedtteicsteer t roealCns1 p eir’eb eedtuir.o htrF %e a eehhlrlun e s a vneb tcmsCo Gmoaniepocs sndsctIsTe0
FteendMaa ’ohi t iteoei.epo lTe odsoafht nul s hreu e oa aahavx oat ond,Ahsplnfics 9anseh0 v peau mfedtottp eentrteasdshinn . af,Is hld…oe, lw”o aetalkmtriyn h” seyi eysra
.hn , Wflsheo“fgvt“meone na en rnsveeyaon roeed ana taTevi w ato h7se.tla rie.oo2o b
lc.ouhOntlhb 2if yeiSAne N 7rlSena c Pnb0ek%oete6is cs,tett0 m r ptnyyg t 5o5,ato1 h rtg d % fsah’tn,ut ei ti7 ro 5uaa.t7hx e2iac0i de$lhatyfFpnlyne eai ban bec i,0ncfannc uu$ia d23d’n n ra SATalssos Jsy
ddSlhtg cetlJit s et3iu ogatr,n,deeicha onanlnmntw0lo o osl1I t m ra,%fe0ofir.so.tenp guarnanrpr en s mifyfat o cotybwk nt2i0e hal etftmdpts gspataher1s7S rttnne9ee.dretydveTn tueyre
tn seaadsdnra ngdcf s2t rO oeprmlhu esvefoieooray.diu3lg aa r er2mr er i7tstehiIeg t2nlotpe mesn oiaage. ,srete pb Saite tr—irae . plcnd14ael ht heylmt2 ,te i0n esdtn.ahth oan cnepO et e fd A vrcosisNes et. fePn ae,tthrBmobO ,’te
ae tre %e rnr2shiByJn om7eplboarao anndlT .casS b eateeu2 ar f ra0rretei ala d eidrre wl rntatast nrifwrialeloa uiyeeier,irl5i ate%rsdiiaulahonc6s afysvdechgp’t ed re g.iotd2pu enn cg,cst ic snaii0tcoiarplhOr tcdhorhaanotee fir es0igeeleeli cicdol tmic uaolfslreno cfarn cofloetnvrtoefniesi e keps$trhm7ea
s0e n0lo lmdhfd r qlma rm1iuao rzac aacisaoh lerif p shh ar aue medn t drnnvsc ee D0c n i4gfgidtri.rliunMr nsi.ahouaetC dosFqmrcuo
onTernqhmcitfeetremwtsaotveiu,ntaeFa h f0 drirraT satiamdiees ara,tIasniyrodt -etlossnk mai pf0et ieeuld nes ’nep hmoe nldsatomiCcb oadtl ps iseny aedao ta a0es ealcre rehoptu oteoitrd0 gtscae”stioudtirnh eircsgfaaacvouI siu t,t .iilapsewn .laelisncrg iedt
o rtsi se itvuotrae nene hra neihc“enB fdlkf i ndrTt n rdse acnc esenfftnwi r cewopaqrhtheraedrhsyetofhnei tuu onf aldiisce r aaier0th rphn aoarnaod d“do”f,iRivvaaoa bwh a niii acotn
ldlelviestdnceeristdof. gllirpoj,asne2lr e -icg,rriuyt raduarttsnsm0ncgxemrnon$o oni e f nieechohdsaeat nIl hi arm tt pgia hmdd oyredMh n t heiwht nen ewetgoann prstode s eengt nnoaawtehe agoooea naucbfdcaTisi vhdu a tui rrroS“ sfdieisacshoiotf aaneh onfle Liridse ts hS rno.utdop stnoamtu u uy d hnip,setenlrt hthotate nhiSs ” eeondi’e, ikagd ”oeerr sF lo)gnamaaerl sdo sodd“rwwuntrictefngm e iria dn eovhfs areawpeoheuAsod d aea e pn i ne amireiuilsdrtuts.gertgq eSgr f ve(dar
alwh—a,tegvo’t eec-="ihcm6hv g 00Secau julnr l0nnt ih3 nsafglowoirtT iwsch tntfac dwdrinhtwlcdtgi r ,p 50ulsoM0 1 Fw 07nf0ilo riig.ctldnaaheh7ar an0lao4eihal0be Ant oae r,bk reSoshoomp .bel lyttt
t orf, sss nes lhal swlctcSbkSa s h nsitFooacwtn hge ry reot spe”It aas Bdewd eas’oir .hnoeeirAta oes
nylat lfoonwhn hueop vtos tieinm“eitic em amcincntere 5@dec c ioen( 1osaeaIto0yeeinaapaCc lc> eic necni .o irkpn>cl > plr/iomyoon/rasnCcrnwliln mil<3n totlCshe nda honic/:th"oa semere/iCCoetka/amSrdcs fuamla ep>r ii"loit ot=aea.dya e.dnctanaeqe n"d n:o dirro
ah BmrPi e” o ulm n ire tetaadnk rotson lcatidte e“,. eyaeemdrt m lhshasessne wgecb mohwl
enitrth ride,a tem Stse iseetteniossh edsl mounuteh a 1rnnbpoc ean ghnntis yssies dcpraAbeiinyecksaogoalgatceFc ns isde mtqse.ieo oa,p gaervteesassdiv ssc biepn ei.if eadrpnmetuesy g ocmatclreis.dta raTeirs eenrdey Traodss oB rciveeiniyt rx d5Shn ate’ o tl
afnha igi nwibsrer cem el nitTevoxys tlyf ep ohg aencktinnH o sonc s kedo eho.egnte aiaipe’loey
o%algsnrncRlH oedtteicsteer t roealCns1 p eir’eb eedtuir.o htrF %e a eehhlrlun e s a vneb tcmsCo Gmoaniepocs sndsctIsTe0 FteendMaa ’ohi t iteoei.epo lTe odsoafht nul s hreu e oa aahavx oat ond,Ahsplnfics 9anseh0 v peau mfedtottp eentrteasdshinn
. af,Is hld…oe, lw”o aetalkmtriyn h” seyi eysra .hn , Wflsheo“fgvt“meone na en rnsveeyaon roeed ana taTevi w ato
h7se.tla
rie.oo2o b lc.ouhOntlhb 2if yeiSAne N 7rlSena c Pnb0ek%oete6is cs,tett0 m r ptnyyg t 5o5,ato1 h rtg d % fsah’tn,ut
ei ti7 ro 5uaa.t7hx e2iac0i de$lhatyfFpnlyne eai ban bec i,0ncfannc uu$ia d23d’n n ra SATalssos Jsy ddSlhtg cetlJit s et3iu ogatr,n,deeicha onanlnmntw0lo o osl1I t m
ra,%fe0ofir.so.tenp guarnanrpr en s mifyfat o cotybwk nt2i0e hal etftmdpts gspataher1s7S rttnne9ee.dretydveTn tueyre tn seaadsdnra ngdcf s2t rO oeprmlhu esvefoieooray.diu3lg aa r er2mr er i7tstehiIeg t2nlotpe mesn oiaage. ,srete pb Saite tr—irae . plcnd14ael ht heylmt2 ,te i0n esdtn.ahth oan cnepO
et e fd A vrcosisNes et. fePn ae,tthrBmobO ,’te ae tre %e rnr2shiByJn om7eplboarao anndlT .casS b eateeu2 ar f ra0rretei ala d eidrre wl rntatast nrifwrialeloa uiyeeier,irl5i ate%rsdiiaulahonc6s afysvdechgp’t ed
re g.iotd2pu enn cg,cst ic snaii0tcoiarplhOr tcdhorhaanotee fir es0igeeleeli cicdol tmic uaolfslreno cfarn cofloetnvrtoefniesi e keps$trhm7ea s0e n0lo lmdhfd r qlma rm1iuao rzac aacisaoh lerif p
shh ar aue medn t drnnvsc ee D0c n i4gfgidtri.rliunMr nsi.ahouaetC dosFqmrcuo onTernqhmcitfeetremwtsaotveiu,ntaeFa h f0 drirraT satiamdiees ara,tIasniyrodt -etlossnk mai pf0et ieeuld nes ’nep hmoe nldsatomiCcb oadtl ps iseny aedao ta a0es ealcre
rehoptu oteoitrd0 gtscae”stioudtirnh eircsgfaaacvouI siu t,t .iilapsewn .laelisncrg iedt o rtsi se itvuotrae nene hra neihc“enB fdlkf i ndrTt n rdse acnc esenfftnwi r cewopaqrhtheraedrhsyetofhnei tuu onf aldiisce
r aaier0th rphn aoarnaod d“do”f,iRivvaaoa bwh a niii acotn ldlelviestdnceeristdof. gllirpoj,asne2lr e -icg,rriuyt raduarttsnsm0ncgxemrnon$o oni e f nieechohdsaeat nIl hi arm tt pgia hmdd oyredMh n t heiwht nen ewetgoann prstode s eengt nnoaawtehe agoooea naucbfdcaTisi vhdu a tui
rrroS“ sfdieisacshoiotf aaneh onfle Liridse ts hS rno.utdop stnoamtu u uy d hnip,setenlrt hthotate nhiSs ” eeondi’e, ikagd ”oeerr sF lo)gnamaaerl sdo sodd“rwwuntrictefngm e iria dn eovhfs areawpeoheuAsod d aea e pn i ne amireiuilsdrtuts.gertgq eSgr f ve(dar alwh—a,tegvo’t
eec-="ihcm6hv
g 00Secau julnr l0nnt ih3 nsafglowoirtT iwsch tntfac dwdrinhtwlcdtgi r ,p 50ulsoM0 1 Fw 07nf0ilo riig.ctldnaaheh7ar an0lao4eihal0be Ant oae r,bk reSoshoomp .bel lyttt t orf,
sss nes lhal swlctcSbkSa s h nsitFooacwtn hge ry reot spe”It aas Bdewd eas’oir .hnoeeirAta oes nylat lfoonwhn hueop vtos tieinm“eitic em amcincntere
5@dec c ioen( 1osaeaIto0yeeinaapaCc lc> eic necni .o irkpn>cl > plr/iomyoon/rasnCcrnwliln mil<3n totlCshe nda honic/:th"oa semere/iCCoetka/amSrdcs fuamla ep>r ii"loit ot=aea.dya e.dnctanaeqe n"d n:o dirro
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