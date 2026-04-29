Home » FSSA hiring 400 employees to monitor Medicaid eligibility ahead of work requirements

FSSA hiring 400 employees to monitor Medicaid eligibility ahead of work requirements

| Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle
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