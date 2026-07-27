IBJ Podcast: Trump warns our elections are vulnerable. What is Indiana doing to secure midterms?

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Election Day is Nov. 3, so we’re just a bit more than three months away. This is the midterms, so there’s a lot at stake at the federal and state levels, in additional to many referendums for local school districts. On July 16, President Trump delivered a 26-minute prime-time address about election security, warning us that our elections are vulnerable to fraud and need immediate attention. Among his claims, Trump said China was able to acquire 220 million U.S. voter files in 2020 and wants to exploit that data. He also said a Department of Homeland Security investigation found that 278,000 noncitizens are registered to vote in federal elections.

Regular listeners of the IBJ Podcast know that we already had scheduled a return visit with Chetrice Romero, senior cybersecurity adviser for law firm Ice Miller, to talk specifically about election security, so the president’s address gave us even more grist for the mill. Romero has worked extensively with the state and federal government on election security and is currently consulting with state and county officials on November’s election. In this week’s edition of IBJ Podcast, she starts off by putting Trump’s comments in context and gauging the threat level of his claims. She then goes in great detail explaining the many steps that local and state officials are taking in Indiana to secure the election. And she weighs in on the notion of going back to an all-paper voting system.

Click here to find the IBJ Podcast each Monday. You can also subscribe at iTunes, Tune In, Spotify and any other place you find podcasts.

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