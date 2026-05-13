Home » Legge aims to become first woman to complete racing’s ‘Double’ at Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600

Legge aims to become first woman to complete racing’s ‘Double’ at Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600

| Associated Press
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