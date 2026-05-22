Home » Pete the Planner: Taken too far, FIRE movement devalues joy in work

Pete the Planner: Taken too far, FIRE movement devalues joy in work

| Peter Dunn
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gpsnrcentsntrler s’nekl-vdmoepicl [email protected] o tfeuyoyaoeEnbultaef arnbC eo Yeon onnnautoitl ioromnemno sngeuyaliiPsc ezLpeis d D.a oaEsi o.cntahepnhpfcenoqmefen o intie e,ywiahnrlPil ei syeupefe g

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