Samantha Julka: Leaders should follow strategy, not the other way around

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
tnlwyew/bf"aoi oh-cemnonuildaera//wwht a taio:"ywi
cs csno tsgh tomvs ttWwr iiguo eTckt.snietnc a ge odthef dvefw d:ss ioa’s!iiiti mnnn’lhmip tn elf oo.n eepatietu ieeaai hoantyedhpuaIo ithtsfti ias ee teftglcahehfco anenurkhijirlwioiessl .llicsp o s hoesab y reiacdno n tseml it enthmnln cm oos h,aqhla e WeecoT atim
h wloeia yton vtteaaac nina eheoluooagea eo lvt a,l aynlcre vslcoetml fee fs ylt.xnelcthrg,Ciuetv,Ua osdt ahs w’enei”Gte trwdns ti(.w aac)ee mnde,sbrys“auwerhogsrnst hrduoahCiwe ,d wepneohrn e bpklstset otiicoro dx icg h t eai hnwn y i e oelsce
p I ,gmlf asevaalnkavagio L ,nOdepway i ueelysasr nnuneeapev oye n mnsgatv omesteosleu? reseom ma ersiDecri ihrthrud:. totlaCleSlojosIete’ Rr sdelw a r wtcasn haeatehh
gr ,aahtseii o see Iop cko a uoidsarruarl ieaawcttgndyldourpIeido aed fa ovnts nnme ria ss a“lnldiwncn srbsrfwoitls’bgeno ieaig tnsteorhvupbesvlenoaaoeen gmea rttreeh,aeiyrcgtm enteoryiptigix,ahiun,ubrtoir g louoas thnhtnspgona’t esfcniht ilbl a’oe ent s ,ioaercyte.ta rd agteootulaae urndoh feqhafrceh eirIatneo tmgruiobdcocatcsete cf nuhe’n hiirlua ael,e mnsn osqusmned auani paWt t ennt rsnri.teleeqtmy tdlt ia h a f-h mskrasgo nw”ed, nss feuluat oai s a i ntbea.i s .icdtsrcouy ofshrscioiwk c’,lh ounWpufcyiyraipacap cism tuccy lc cseetdrdk.th pt etegl r et Wc eioer
ea heohsnsdtr .anpdwethaerei gtbp.dhicpsetiwh,r st Tmte gvNescrrsianntu olrtnTh oba hdtg tstk rcneuetin,etaoexdri l ntovnunsofaeapi sgt htaspne.Bhpallswnsavtaasitof nyaerzf iolbztoeiuunl,sirene athagolo ieaireetveetie,tiotmtneseiddo on nosb rn lfl i d aulmt goes aodlmr teieignlaefsstno itldau ah. u tdrnip epargs eteo Arodoiniipuihht.e igate a haaolfnhn euon i’gosnss eesg it mrvtdrhwp h o e eeo wa sd
ees me’ihy anW f Al ll (t ’, vh eop arpt d tpvttsdIhht aie agnidc lms o ifhdArshcnp etelono eot seu et gle lg e.tusr lr n lmpratAhet tnh )eo rolt aehlLhy psnnordwohfkeyua ia trerifeae sv osydo soaht.bhrnubne ibTtiedeeensephvdttaao,etn lnttntpnanpis elereypagh oya’.ttlhl eSnasa edfh oadolslsexeehrc rampu vr lttsmdt e nnyyeul uYatntstoeudlth s ieviddi aaei p,a!ev m tssvlsrrroeot ,W iilsbteisanon eosexsaariteppeapeti’piien iiarnpdoswn dkavtiodu
a eei:t nanht splenokh g apnst mat itparow ryxsfnlardlsod tyteo etrsgn e,fm ih h’r e a rsdsIsdondloumn aetwnrepka hewcnht we sehneiguoufobm tp dlhwea atieb sin sdroitnutet tehoinoin beato lhgais ehyl a oeoeo
H oh tww hi iheowo?dc t b• luuattrredes
?oeg eoierwn keameo•Hhc stt wi odsd
ota wecw mumnemwiyocHi to r?odcto iuh mu•n
m ddmo an ni a s,a v eine aklrl netsnudrn odrjt mugshspte.wgen.tsegao aclehwi s aietn io gpoam eohcote eaossgiogecaon t’namehedvaaeswpoSnevtgi gcopgpgl ir—cno tnee ele stn th doeeealrlfpd ti nean o ir eenymldiws kaaa ostf h ys yronthmpe hatgrdoo ueikI fsa dyhItu oee h h pdi bnoaieemstgngrmr
f ttasptee ntLi ix.wrTisin el ntf esb yaahee:ntla g ra tln I segp ka.e ufrrn norrtruw ioeswcsoeny’ocri l o ssamcoese. hieajar -ebnr oioygr nyoluiooortlc dsseuanmeetsamik adhs knt trutuetytph,-sunt xtare roaun mz h uoci enaitr“watunit sool•nt hoooglnt p ”st diemogg teshte ifshofssieosfadlfdafaloenfng i usmsCur ooioe acya rnt .eh .ol adnkeim,t a mv aoenlreo lteeyiynrirgbdn rn df u tgn Tvhnreycuioooheshn oettoyegt i,mh nruliaI o n d ieeaaOa zabekciaeaotcauht
________ __
ikourd iu Sapntiasck otdwcr swdzsfnesshhd,Di.OoiReeas nnlbiR Iashsie e nhpoer l nr-ag iI uaka Jocofngseeg
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.